Nebraska Men’s Hoops Receives Devastating Injury News

All is (usually) quiet this time of the year in regard to Men's and Women's College Basketball. That's not the case down in Lincoln, Nebraska unfortunately.

The Nebraska Cornhusker Men's Basketball program had a very strong 2023-24 campaign, finishing with a final mark of 23-11 and a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

It was year number five for Coach Fred Hoiberg, and his most productive season as the leading man down in Lincoln.

The Huskers and their fans were already looking forward to bigger and better returns in 2024-25, but will be without one key playmaker for the entirety of the season:

Nebraska forward Rienk Mast will have surgery on his left knee and miss the 2024-25 season, coach Fred Hoiberg said Thursday. Mast, 22, who averaged 12.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, said he plans to take a medical redshirt and return in 2025-26. Mast's six double-doubles were the most by a Nebraska player since 2007-08.

It's a huge loss for a Husker program that is clearly on the rise.

The Huskers managed a total of just 14 wins in the first two years under Hoiberg and have equaled or bested their win total from the previous year in every season under the 5th year Coach.

Surely the Huskers will find a way to continue to grow even in the absence of Mast, but it is a tough pill to swallow at this stage of the offseason.

