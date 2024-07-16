Listen to Thomas Heiberger’s Full Interview with ESPN Sioux Falls

Thomas Heiberger was born and raised right here in Sioux Falls, and he is now continuing his football career at the collegiate level as a member of the Wisconsin Badger football program in Madison.

He's been out in Dairyland since January and has been working with his new teammates ahead of his freshman season.

On the Tuesday edition of Overtime with Bert Remien, we had the pleasure of speaking with Thomas ahead of his freshman campaign to check in on all of the offseason happenings with the former Sioux Falls Jefferson standout.

A former 4-star recruit, Heiberger has drawn a ton of praise this offseason in Madison thus far. Here's his complete interview from Tuesday's show:

Here's the EA Sports NCAA 25 profile mentioned early on in the interview:

Heiberger is set to start his freshman season at Wisconsin in August when the Badgers open the season with three straight home contests.

Wisconsin opens up on Friday, August 30th against Western Michigan before hosting South Dakota on September 7th, and playing host to Alabama on September 14th.

For those looking for an opportunity to see Heiberger and the Badgers a little closer to home this Fall, Wisconsin takes on Iowa in Iowa City on Saturday, November 2nd, and will take on the Huskers in Lincoln on Saturday, November 23rd.

