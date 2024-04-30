South Dakota Coyote WBB Tabs Eighmey as New Head Coach

That was fast. Just a week following the resignation of Coach Kayla Karius, the USD Women's Basketball program has their new Head Coach.

USD made it official late on Monday, announcing that current Idaho Coach Carrie Eighmey (Amy) will now lead the Coyote program.

It's a big time hire for USD, who now welcomes in a Coach that has a ton of area and regional ties.

This past season, she served as the Head Coach at the University of Idaho, but for the eight years prior was the Head Coach at University of Nebraska Kearney. She also was the Coach at Hastings College from 2012-2015.

Per GoYotes.com:

Eighmey has compiled a 248-121 record for a career win percentage of .672 in 12 years as a head coach. She led UNK to three-straight NCAA Tournament appearances and reached the NAIA Final Four with Hastings College. In all, she brings 20 years of coaching experience and has tallied 12 20+ win seasons on the bench.

It's a quick and strong hire for the USD program, that has had a ton of recent success.

This past season, the program finished with an overall mark of 23-13, and went on a nice run in the WNIT.

The cupboard is certainly not bare in Vermillion from a talent perspective, and Coach Eighmey will have a big opportunity to hit the ground running as she begins her tenure with the Yotes.

The release at GoYotes notes that there is not yet a scheduled introductory press conference, but that one will be announced shortly.

Sources: Go Yotes

