Sioux Falls Fire Rescues Stranded Piglet in Hilarious Video
Sioux Falls Fire and Rescue was dispatched to perhaps the most unusual place one would think to make a daring rescue of a stranded swine on Thursday.
Nobody really knows how an area piglet ended up in the middle of a river, but nonetheless, a rescue operation was needed.
Just as they do when it comes to calls from humans, Sioux Falls Fire and Rescue sprang into action this week to assist the poor little piggy.
The video is everything you could ever hope for, as when the rescuers arrived; they got much more of a challenge and chase than they bargained for:
That's one fast little piggy! For some of us it brings back county, city, and/or state fair memories!
The best news of all is what came at the end of the video. The young pig is healthy, and currently being cared for by the Humane Society:
