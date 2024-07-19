Less Crowded South Dakota Vacation Destinations

With the beauty of its 1.2 million acres, the Black Hills National Forest ranks as one of South Dakota's favorite places to visit, camp, hike, and vacation.

Did you also know that the Black Hills is among the Top U.S. Destinations to Avoid Crowds? Hmmm, you can go ahead and scratch your head too. You won't be alone.

Not letting out any secrets here, but there are so many one-day, weekend, and vacation getaway destinations in South Dakota you only need to ask the locals to find out where they are. The great thing about that is, we'll be happy to tell you.

Get our free mobile app

Many travelers pick the seasons when places like the Black Hills aren't overrun by the tourist crowd. And yes you can still experience all the beauty from Spearfish to Hot Springs.

South Dakota - Where To Go, What To Do, What To Eat

There are plenty of other great things to do and see all over this state where, at the right time of year, you won't be cheek-to-elbow with others:

Travel South Dakota Travel South Dakota loading...

Hiking: Anywhere in the Black Hills, Good Earth State Park

Travel South Dakota Travel South Dakota loading...

Missouri River: 2,250 miles of shoreline with the state's best fishing. Endless boating, camping sites, biking trails, and hiking.

Travel South Dakota Travel South Dakota loading...

Biking: Sioux Falls Bike Trail, Michelson Trail

From right here in Sioux Falls, to Yankton, and Spearfish Canyon, to the Michelson Trail.

Travel South Dakota Travel South Dakota loading...

State Capitol in Pierre

Travel South Dakota Travel South Dakota loading...

Tour the Badlands

Travel South Dakota Travel South Dakota loading...

South Dakota Air and Space Museum

Travel South Dakota Travel South Dakota loading...

SculptureWalk

Travel South Dakota/Canva Travel South Dakota/Canva loading...

Yes, we have the Falls - Roughlock Falls & Falls Park

Travel South Dakota Travel South Dakota loading...

Dinosaur Museum