Where Are South Dakotans Traveling To This Summer?
What does it mean when when warmer temperatures are on the rise and school is out for the summer? Summer vacations and endless days of fun of course!
According to a new study from our friends at WalletHub, 80% of American travelers are planning on traveling to top summer destinations. Why the sudden uptick in summer travel? Since many individuals were on lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, people just really want to get out and about and explore new places.
WalletHub conducted this new survey of the top destinations that are not only the perfect summer getaway but also are budget-friendly to your wallet. WalletHub explains, "In total, we analyzed 100 of the largest metro areas across 43 key indicators. The data set ranges from the cost of the cheapest flight to the number of attractions to COVID-19 cases." So what's a vacation that's affordable and fun for the whole family to enjoy? There are 20 travel destinations that fit this requirement.
Here are the Top 20 Summer Travel Destinations from WalletHub. One of the destinations listed is a midwestern city that's a terrific weekend road trip if you reside in the Sioux Empire.
- Orlando, Florida
- Washington, D.C.
- Tampa, Florida
- Austin, TX
- Salt Lake City, UT
- Los Angeles, CA
- Honolulu, HI
- Minneapolis, MN
- Cincinnati, OH
- San Antonio, TX
- Miami, FL
- Charleston, SC
- Raleigh, NC
- Jacksonville, FL
- Philadelphia, PA
- Oklahoma City, OK
- Tulsa, OK
- Knoxville, TN
- San Diego, CA
- St. Louis, MO
Who would have thought Minneapolis was a great travel destination for summer travelers! Based on WalletHub's, this Minnesotan city is a fantastic place to visit due to the trip being fairly inexpensive and basically hassle-free.
Where are you traveling to this summer?
