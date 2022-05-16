Two Iowa Guys Find 200 Pounds Of Mushrooms Worth Thousands

In Iowa, Morel Mushroom hunting is a religion. These two guys have found the motherload of Mushrooms worth thousands of dollars on the open shroom market.

I was out hunting Morel Mushrooms last weekend around Decorah, Iowa. I found nothing.

I don't think the mushrooms are popping up yet in northern Iowa. But they apparently are in the Southeastern part of the state.

Two guys in Lee County, around Keokuk, have harvested almost 200 pounds of the coveted, usually hard-to-find delicacies.

Rusty Gates and Jimmy Johnson have a tradition of going out every spring to hunt Morel mushrooms in southeastern Iowa.

This year the two men found more delicious Morels in a few hours than most hunters will find in a lifetime.

As Johnson told The Hawk Eye, "It was just nonstop as we were walking. We'd just see four or five here and then take a few steps and see more. It was continuous. We got lucky."

Johnson says he kept 20 pounds for himself, gave some to family and friends, then sold some to folks in the area.

According to mashed.com Morel mushrooms can sell for between $30 and $50 dollars a pound.