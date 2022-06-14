CLOSED-Your South Dakota To Yellowstone Vacation Is On Hold

Hope you have an alternative plan for your summer vacation if originally you were going to Yellowstone National Park.

According to the Billings Gazette, flooding from unprecedented rains has washed out bridges and roads forcing park officials to close the entrances to Yellowstone.

Recent heavy rains and spring runoff also led to flooding in southern Montana, with water running down streets in Red Lodge on Monday. Evacuation orders have been issued in Carbon County, the Office of Emergency Management said.

It is undetermined when the park will reopen.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS: