Rough Landing! Third Sioux Falls Aircraft Has Landing Issues

Planes having issues landing are starting to become a reoccurring problem at the Sioux Falls Airport.

Another incident happened again on Friday (June 10) around 4:45 that afternoon.

Dakota News Now is reporting a small single-engine plane clipped its wing on the runway while landing, then slid off the runway into the grass.

Friday's incident marks the third time in just a month that an aircraft has had issues while attempting to land at South Dakota's largest airfield.

Before Friday, there were two separate issues involving F-16 fighter jets in Sioux Falls.

According to Dakota New Now, the first incident took place on Wednesday (May 11). An F-16 slid off the runway that day while attempting to land. The accident resulted in some minor damage to the aircraft's landing gear. The plane's pilot was not harmed as a result of the crash.

The second aircraft-related landing accident occurred on Tuesday (May 31). This particular incident was similar to the one that just happened on Friday. An F-16 failed to negotiate a successful landing after returning from a training mission. Once again, the incident resulted in the aircraft sliding off the runway. The pilot from the second accident was accessed on-site for any injuries and released.

During Friday's incident, all the runways at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport were forced to close for just over an hour as crews responded to the crash.

As Dakota News Now reports, the pilot was the only person on board the plane during Friday's accident. The pilot was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital for evaluation. No word on the extent of his injuries.

