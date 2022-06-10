South Dakota’s Six Best Lakes for Fishing

Our friends over at Dakota News Now in the Severe Weather Center say this weekend is actually going to be nice for a change. A partly cloudy sky is forecasted with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for Sioux Falls and the surrounding area through Sunday.

If you love to fish, it sounds like it's going to be the perfect weekend to put a pole in the water and see what's biting.

The good news is that South Dakota is littered with a wide variety of beautiful lakes for sun-bathers, swimmers, boaters, and anglers to enjoy.

However, if fishing is your main thing, the website All About Fishing claims these are the top lakes serious anglers need to catch in South Dakota to reel in a variety of different fish species.

Whether you're in the pursuit of bass, trout, walleye, catfish, or crappie, according to the folks at All About Fishing these are the South Dakota lakes you need to try on your next fishing excursion.

The Top Lakes for Fishing in South Dakota:

Source: All About Fishing