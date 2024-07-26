Have You Seen These South Dakota Missing Children

South Dakota Missing Children

You can be the eyes and ears for families who have children who are missing. From informing law enforcement to contacting missing children agencies, to spreading the word on social media.

Currently in South Dakota there is an overwhelming number of missing children, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Dozens have been reported in 2024.

200 Critically Missing Children Found

Recently, the U.S. Marshals Service along with federal, state, and local agencies in seven federal judicial districts and geographical locations across the United States, led a six-week national operation that resulted in finding 200 critically missing children, which includes endangered runaways and those abducted by noncustodial persons.

Operation We Will Find You 2 the second-of-its-kind nationwide missing child operation, was conducted from May 20 to June 24 and focused on geographical areas with high clusters of critically missing children.

If you have any information on a missing child call the Sioux Falls Police Department, 1.605.367.7212.

