Stefon Diggs has had to clear significant legal hurdles this offseason prior to him receiving the desired interest from NFL clubs to resume his long NFL career.

The former Minnesota Vikings receiver was found not guilty in May in a well noted legal case, and now the NFL's review of the incident in question has also concluded.

We could soon see Diggs sign to an NFL roster in the weeks ahead.

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Per ESPN.com:

The NFL has closed its review of wide receiver Stefon Diggs after determining there was insufficient evidence of a personal conduct policy violation, a league official told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

The decision comes after the former New England Patriots wideout was found not guilty in May of assaulting his private chef in a pay dispute. Diggs had pleaded not guilty in February to a felony strangulation charge and a misdemeanor assault and battery charge stemming from the alleged dispute, leading to the two-day trial.

The NFL's ruling marks another step toward the free agent wide receiver landing with a team. Diggs was released by the Patriots in March.

The case had centered on a Dec. 2 encounter at Diggs' home in Dedham, Massachusetts, where Jamila Adams, a former live-in personal chef who is known as Mila, testified that he slapped and choked her during an argument.

Diggs' attorneys said the alleged assault never happened and questioned Adams' credibility and whether the dispute was about money, relationship tensions -- including a disagreement over a planned trip to Miami -- or an alleged assault.

"The evidence has shown what we've maintained from day one: Mr. Diggs was wrongly accused, and this case represents exactly the kind of opportunistic targeting that players can face the moment they step off the field," Mitch Schuster of Meister, Seelig & Schuster said in a statement at the time of the verdict.

Diggs signed a three-year, $69 million contract with New England last year and was a key target for quarterback Drake Maye during the Patriots' AFC East title run. Before joining the Patriots, Diggs was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2015 and played for the Buffalo Bills before a brief stint with the Houston Texans in 2024.

Diggs' 1,000-yard season marked the seventh of his career. It helped complete a successful career revival after a season-ending knee injury derailed what turned out to be a one-year stay with the Texans in 2024.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Diggs has been one of the more consistently great receivers in the NFL since entering the league in 2015, and should have a strong market for his services ahead of training camp.

Source: NFL closes personal conduct review into WR Stefon Diggs - ESPN

The Last Ten Quarterbacks Drafted by the Minnesota Vikings Gallery Credit: Bert Remien