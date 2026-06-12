The Sioux Falls Marathon is back and better than ever this Summer on September 20th.

Runners from around the country (and some international) will descend upon our great city to take part in the big annual event.

Runners can take part in the 5k, half-marathon, or full marathon on Sunday, September 20th.

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Per SiouxFallsMarathon.com:

The Sioux Falls Marathon is South Dakota’s premier marathon and features races for all levels of runners: from a family-friendly walk/run 5K to a USATF certified Full Marathon that is a Boston Qualifying Race.

Organized by the Sioux Falls Sports Authority, the Sioux Falls Marathon began in 2012 and has grown in popularity. Each year the race route features downtown Sioux Falls, iconic Falls Park, and travels one of the best bike trail systems in the country.

Jerry Palleschi of the Sioux Falls Sports Authority is one of many of the race organizers, and described the event on Overtime with Bert Remien on Friday's show:

You can register for your preferred race right now at SiouxFallsMarathon.com!

Save 15% on your race registration by using promo code TEAMBERT26 at checkout! That's TEAMBERT26.

Don't miss out on your opportunity to see the great sights our city has to offer, get some great exercise, and contribute to great causes in the process. The Sioux Falls Marathon donates a portion of the proceeds to the Sanford Children's Miracle Network Hospital.

Learn more about participating or volunteering at the Sioux Falls Marathon by visiting the official site here.

Source: Sioux Falls Marathon

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