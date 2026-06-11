The Denver Broncos are once again committed long term to Head Coach Sean Payton.

Following the team's most successful season in a decade, the organization announced a new five-year contract with the Super Bowl-winning Coach on Thursday.

Payton had just two years remaining on his old deal, and now is tied to the franchise through the 2030 season.

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Per ESPN.com:

The Denver Broncos have signed coach Sean Payton to a new five-year contract, the team announced Thursday.

Payton, 62, had two years remaining on his current contract. This five-year deal replaces that contract. Financial details of Payton's new deal were not disclosed.

Payton led the Broncos to the AFC Championship Game in his third season as the Broncos' coach after guiding Denver to a 14-3 regular-season record in 2025.

Payton's extension comes after the Broncos agreed to a five-year extension with general manager George Paton last month. Now both men are under contract with the organization through the 2030 season.

The Broncos have gone 32-19 during Payton's three seasons, increasing their win total each season.

"Sean Payton has led an impressive turnaround over the past three seasons, instilling a winning culture with high expectations," Broncos owner Greg Penner said in a statement. "I appreciate the close partnership he shares with George Paton along with the alignment and stability across our football operations.

"We're thrilled for Sean to continue leading our team as head coach, building on our progress during such an exciting time for the Broncos."

Denver traded a 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round pick to the New Orleans Saints in 2023 in order to hire Payton. Denver also received a 2024 third-round pick in that deal.

Payton stepped away from the Saints after the 2021 season after leading New Orleans to a 152-89 record during his time as coach. However, he had signed a contract extension with the Saints in 2019 that was set to run through the 2024 season, necessitating Denver's trade to be able to hire him.

Payton, who was named the NFL's Coach of the Year in 2006, guided the Saints to their only Super Bowl championship after the 2009 season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter contributed to this report.

Source: Broncos reward coach Sean Payton with new 5-year contract - ESPN

Denver Broncos All-Time Career Passing Leaders Gallery Credit: Bert Remien