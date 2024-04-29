Sioux Falls Stampede Part Ways with Head Coach Eric Rud

The Sioux Falls Stampede had another nice season that culminated with a playoff appearance.

It was a good season, but it wasn't enough to save Coach Eric Rud's job.

Rud's contract will not be renewed for next season, as the Coach ends his two-year tenure with a mark of 51-59-14.

Per the press release from the Stampede:

“These decisions are never easy, but the organization as a whole felt that a change needed to be made,” stated Stampede Vice President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Tony Gasparini. “We thank Eric for all his hard work and dedication over the last two seasons and wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors.” The club qualified for the 2024 Clark Cup Playoffs this season, losing in round 1 in three games to the Tri-City Storm.

The release indicates that a new Head Coach will be named early this week.

Sources: Sioux Falls Stampede