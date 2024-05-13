SPECTACULAR! South Dakota Northern Lights Gallery, West of Sioux Falls
One of the great natural phenomena witnessed by thousands in South Dakota over the weekend was the Northern Lights. This aurora was brilliant. Just west of Sioux Falls a group of locals were invited to my neighbors farm.
The Northern Lights were quite observant, taking in the foreground of the old barn and windmill that amazingly shows the perfect South Dakota setting.
As a bonus, one photographer caught site of the International Space Station. And, see if you can spot the Big Dipper.
Credit to Duane and Cindy Beck and guests.
South Dakota Northern Lights
South Dakota Northern Lights
South Dakota Northern Lights
South Dakota Northern Lights
South Dakota Northern Lights
South Dakota Northern Lights
South Dakota Northern Lights
South Dakota Northern Lights (International Space Station)
South Dakota Northern Lights
South Dakota Northern Lights
South Dakota Northern Lights
South Dakota Northern Lights