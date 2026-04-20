The top-rated player in the Women's basketball transfer portal is now off of the market.

Audi Crooks, who is an Iowa native that starred at Iowa State for the past three seasons, has found her new basketball home.

Crooks played at Iowa State from 2023-2026 and averaged just under 23 points per game in 99 appearances.

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Now, she heads South to Stillwater, Oklahoma to join the Oklahoma State Cowgirls:

Center Audi Crooks, No. 1 in ESPN's women's basketball transfer rankings, committed to Oklahoma State, she announced Sunday night on social media.

The 6-foot-3 Crooks, an Iowa native who played her first three seasons at Iowa State, will stay in the Big 12 Conference and have one year of eligibility remaining.

Crooks made her announcement in a video in which she was wearing an Oklahoma State uniform and dancing. Cowgirls coach Jacie Hoyt also appeared in the video.

Crooks ranked second in Division I in scoring (25.8 PPG) and field goal percentage (64.9) this past season. For her college career, she has averaged 22.8 points and 7.7 rebounds and shot 61.1% from the field.

Iowa State and Oklahoma State have had multiple departures via transfers and graduations and are restocking their rosters.

Iowa State tied for seventh in the Big 12 at 10-8 and went 22-10 in 2025-26, losing 72-63 to Syracuse in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Crooks scored 37 points in that game.

Oklahoma State finished tied for fourth in the Big 12 at 12-6, winning both of its matchups against Iowa State. The Cowgirls were 24-10 overall, losing in the NCAA tournament's second round to eventual national champion UCLA 87-68.

Crooks has scored 30 or more points 17 times in her college career, five of those being games of 40 or more. Her career high is 47 points, which came Nov. 30 in a 106-95 win over Indiana.

She has been an all-Big 12 first-team selection all three seasons.

Source: Former Iowa State star Audi Crooks commits to Oklahoma State - ESPN

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