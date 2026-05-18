We're in the midst of a period of the NFL offseason that is quieter than most.

The draft is over, as are rookie minicamps, and most teams have solidified their rosters ahead of OTAs.

There are still a ton of notable veteran free agents out there, and sooner than later, teams will come calling.

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Among the veterans remaining without a team at this stage are Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, Deebo Samuel, Joey Bosa, and Marshon Lattimore.

ESPN.com has an article out linking many of the top veterans with teams as we gear up for the long Summer ahead.

Here's what the article had to say about one notable veteran being a fit in Green Bay:

AJ Epenesa, Edge Best team fit: Green Bay Packers The Packers lost rotational edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare to the Jets in free agency, so the team could add his replacement in Epenesa. He's a long, powerful mover who can set the edge with his 6-foot-6, 260-pound frame. He can also create disruptive plays under new coordinator Jonathan Gannon, as he recorded 24.5 sacks and four interceptions in six seasons with the Bills.

That could be a match made in heaven for both sides.

Epenesa, who played his college football at Iowa, was initially linked to the Browns back in March, but reportedly failed his physical, which made the deal fall through.

If he can clear the Packers medicals, a deal could make a ton of sense for both sides. Epenesa was a 2-time first team All-Big Ten pick at Iowa and finished his college career with 26.5 sacks.

During his six-year pro career to date, he has recorded 24.5 sacks, all with the Bills.

Source: 2026 NFL offseason: Best NFL team fits for 14 free agents - ESPN