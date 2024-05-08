Backing Bob: South Dakota Coyote FB Extends Coach’s Contract

Head Coach Bob Nielson and the South Dakota Coyote football program had a phenomenal season in 2023 and are looking strong once again heading into the 2024 campaign.

The Coach received an extension on his current contract on Wednesday and is now under contract with the program through the 2027 season.

Nielson, who has been with the Yotes since December of 2015, and led the Yotes to a double-digit win total last year, a first for the program at the FCS level.

Per GoYotes.com:

Nielson has 31 years of head coaching experience. His 228 career wins rank first among active FCS coaches and fifth among all active NCAA football coaches. "Getting coach Nielson signed was one of my top priorities from day one of walking back on campus," said Schemmel "I'm thrilled to be able to do that as he and his staff continue to build a championship program here at USD. Bob has earned it!" Nielson was introduced as the 30th head coach in the history of University of South Dakota football in December of 2015. He is a three-time national coach of the year recipient, a two-time national champion head coach, and was Missouri Valley Football Conference Coach of the Year in 2015 and 2023.

The USD Coyotes are already starting to make some noise in offseason FCS chatter and are believed to be one of the most complete teams ahead of the 2024 season getting started in the Fall.

The season begins for USD Football at home on Thursday, August 29th when they face in-state foe Northern State at the Dakota Dome.

For ticketing information:

Season tickets are available now at GoYotes.com/Tickets or by calling 605-677-5959.

Source: Go Yotes

