May Day takes on an entirely new meaning this year in South Dakota with a new healthcare service for rural areas of the state.

A kickoff event will take place Wednesday, May 1 in Pierre, South Dakota to launch the new Wellness on Wheels Mobile Clinics. These mobile units will be dispatched to rural and frontier areas that lack infrastructure and transportation which often prevents adequate access to public health services.

In a release by the South Dakota Department of Health, the mobile units will contain a range of vital services addressing the diverse healthcare needs of South Dakotans, particularly those facing socio-economical barriers and social determinants of health.

What Will WOW Mobile Clinics Provide

: Addressing developmental milestones starting from 2 months of age STD Testing: Early identification of cases such as syphilis to prevent congenital syphilis

In a statement by Department of Health Secretary, Melissa Magstadt, there are significant barriers to healthcare faced by many communities in South Dakota.

"Our mobile clinics represent a proactive approach to bridging these gaps and ensuring everyone has access to services they need to thrive. By bringing healthcare directly to communities, we aim to improve health outcomes and promote wellness across the state."

