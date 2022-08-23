Second Case of Monkeypox Confirmed in South Dakota

A second case of Monkeypox has been confirmed in South Dakota.

The State Department of Health has not released any details of the new case, which is indicated on the Centers for Disease Control website.

Last month, South Dakota became the 42nd state in America to have a confirmed case of Monkeypox when a male in his 30s from the eastern part of the state tested positive, on June 14.

There are now 15,433 confirmed cases in all 50 states. New York (2,910 cases) and California (2,663 cases) have the most cases.

Minnesota (101 cases) is one of 23 states with 100 or more cases. Iowa currently has 15 cases.

Monkeypox can spread when a person comes into contact with the virus by having direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids.

Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact such as kissing, cuddling, or sex can spread the virus.

Symptoms:

Rash that looks like pimples or blisters that can occur in the mouth, genital and anal areas, or other parts of the face and body like the hands, feet, and chest

Fever

Headache

Muscle and backaches

Chills

Exhaustion

Swollen Lymph Nodes

Prevention:

Avoid close skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox

Do not handle or touch materials such as bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with monkeypox

Wash your hands often with soap and water

The South Dakota Department of Health encourages individuals to contact their healthcare provider early if they develop symptoms of monkeypox to aid rapid detection and prevent ongoing transmission.

