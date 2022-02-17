Getting tested for COVID-19 in South Dakota just got a little easier.

Thursday (February 17), the state Department of Health announced that it has completed the statewide distribution of one million Flowflex COVID-19 at-home antigen tests.

Shipping and distribution locations included both East and West River sites.

The tests can be done at home in as little as 15 minutes. Residents with a positive test are not required to report the result but are advised to follow the Center for Disease Control’s isolation guidance.

The free test kits are available at pharmacies, schools, public libraries, county courthouses, airports, food banks, and other publicly accessible locations throughout South Dakota.

Officials say residents should call ahead to confirm availability at locations near them.

If you're traveling and must show proof of a PCR laboratory negative test you can request a Vault Health at-home test.

