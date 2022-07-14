Monkeypox Arrives in South Dakota

South Dakota has become the 42nd state in America to have a confirmed case of Monkeypox.

The State Department of Health is reporting the first positive test for the virus in South Dakota is from a male in his 30s from the eastern part of the state.

The patient tested positive for orthopoxvirus which was confirmed by state officials at the State Public Health Laboratory. The specimen will be submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation as monkeypox.

In a press release, South Dakota epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton saId:

'The number of monkeypox cases has grown substantially over the past two months in the U.S. and globally. Prompt identification of the characteristic monkeypox rash by patients and clinicians is necessary to curb the transmission of this virus, although more cases are anticipated before the number of new cases slows.'

Of the 1,053 confirmed cases of Monkeypox nationwide, California (161 cases), New York (159 cases), and Illinois (152 cases) are the only states with more than 100 reported cases so far.

South Dakota joins Arkansas, Delaware, Idaho, Louisiana, New Hampshire, and Wisconsin as states with just one case each.

Eight states - Alabama, Kansas, Maine, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Vermont, and Wyoming - have yet to have a positive monkeypox test.

Monkeypox can spread when a person comes into contact with the virus by having direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids.

Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact such as kissing, cuddling, or sex can spread the virus.

Symptoms:

Rash that looks like pimples or blisters that can occur in the mouth, genital and anal areas, or other parts of the face and body like the hands, feet, and chest

Fever

Headache

Muscle and backaches

Chills

Exhaustion

Swollen Lymph Nodes

Prevention:

Avoid close skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox

Do not handle or touch materials such as bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with monkeypox

Wash your hands often with soap and water

The South Dakota Department of Health encourages individuals to contact their healthcare provider early if they develop symptoms of monkeypox to aid rapid detection and prevent ongoing transmission.

