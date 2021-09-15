A State That Vaccinates The Most? Surprisingly, South Dakota

Just as the world was starting to return to "normal," new variants of COVID-19 emerged. So essentially we are back to where we started when the pandemic began not to mention other illnesses are still looming like influenza and the common cold...ugh. It's a never-ending cycle.

However, there are reasons to be hopeful especially in South Dakota. Based on new data from WalletHub, the state is actually one of the most vaccinated states when it comes to use of all vaccines. Specifically, vaccination rates are high among the elderly and adults. Children and teenagers immunization rates also top the majority of the states.

WalletHub gathered new data that "ranges from share of vaccinated children to share of people without health insurance to presence of reported measles outbreaks." This data really shows the states where people are holding themselves accountable and are generally getting vaccinated against all diseases, not just COVID.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), vaccines alone prevented an estimated 10 million deaths around the world between the years 2010-2015. When it comes to battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the vaccine rollouts have dramatically reduced the number of cases. However, there are people who do not intend to get the COVID-19 vaccine or other immunizations. Nonetheless, there are people who trust the vaccines, and the data from WalletHub supports that South Dakotans are part of that demographic.

Based on the results from WalletHub, South Dakota is the 12th state that vaccinates the most. The state just barely missed the top ten. The "Top Ten Most Vaccinated States" from WalletHub‘s research include the following:

Massachusetts Vermont Rhode Island New Hampshire North Dakota Maryland Nebraska Connecticut Washington Virginia

States around the country that are considered the "least vaccinated" include Texas, Georgia, Arizona, and South Carolina.