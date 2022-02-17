No Vaccination? No Entry To This Sioux Falls Concert

We knew that concerts this year in Sioux Falls were going to be huge. Little did we know this concert list would include a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band!

The Foo Fighters are making their return to the Sioux Empire on Sunday, September 18th at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. This concert is set to be one of the biggest shows of the year. Sioux Falls rock fans are not going to want to miss this epic show. Unless you're not vaccinated. Then Houston...we have a problem.

Get our free mobile app

In a previous story from our sister station, tickets to see the Foo Fighters officially go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 18th at 10 AM. However, if you haven't been on the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center's website lately, there could be some fans that won't be allowed to attend.

According to the Events page, concert-goers over the age of 5-years-old have to be fully vaccinated in order to see the Foo Fighters. If you're not vaccinated, then you have to get multiple COVID-19 tests prior to the concert.

All fans 5 years of age or older must be fully vaccinated and Up to Date on vaccinations against COVID-19 (at least two weeks after final initial dose and boosted if eligible) and provide proof of vaccination (i.e. original vaccination card or a copy of vaccination card), or have received a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test with a documented result(PCR taken within 48-hours of event or Rapid Antigen test taken within 24-hours of event) before entry to the facility and provide proof of negative result to security prior to entering the venue.

This is the first concert in Sioux Falls to enforce any type of COVID-19 protocols. Whatever your situation is, it shouldn't stop you from attending this highly-anticipated show.