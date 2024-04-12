Sioux Falls, South Dakota State FB Spring Games are Saturday

Football season is right around the corner. Not really, but it's inching closer.

Part of that gradual progression towards kickoff in late August this season is competing in Spring games.

At some levels, you scrimmage other teams, while at others, it's just simply a scrimmage between the offensive and defensive units.

We've got a wide variety of Spring showcases going on tomorrow for our area programs.

First, The University of Sioux Falls Cougar football program will play host to MSU-Moorhead at home at Bob Young Field for what the program is calling their Spring preview.

The event gets started at 2:30 on Saturday afternoon and is free to all that want to attend.

As for South Dakota State, the defending national champs will be hosting their Spring Game up in Brookings, and it's blue on blue:

 

As for our other two area schools, Augustana has a Spring Game scheduled for next weekend, while USD doesn't currently have one listed on their site.

