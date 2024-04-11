Augustana Announces Five Youth Hockey Camps in Sioux Falls

The time is now to get more information and sign up for any of the five youth hockey camps that are put on by Augustana right here in Sioux Falls over the summer.

There are five different camps, with the first coming up at the end of May.

It's an extraordinarily inclusive lineup of camps, with ages ranging from 8 and under all the way up to 14 and under, also with a few position-specific options.

Get our free mobile app

Here's the official announcement from Augie Hockey on Twitter:

Don't miss out on the opportunity to set your youngster's Hockey dreams up for success this summer!

Check out the full lineup of camp options and cost HERE.

Sources: Augie Men's Hockey Camps and Augie Men's Hockey on Twitter