Iowa vs. Utah in Sioux Falls at the Pentagon! Tickets on Sale Now!
Both of the Iowa Hawkeye basketball programs will play at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls next season.
The Iowa Hawkeye Men will take on the Utah Utes on December 21st, and those looking to snag tickets need to move fast!
Tickets are officially on sale (online only) as of today!
Get our free mobile app
Here's the official post from Sanford Sports:
The Hawkeyes and the Utes will just be a small portion of the marquee matchups that will be featured at the Pentagon this season! Don't miss out on the action!
Here's the official ticketing link!
Source: Sanford Complex on Twitter
35 Movies That Take Place in South Dakota
When it comes to South Dakota and Hollywood, we've seen our fair share of films that have used our state as the backdrop for a number of productions over the years. They may not have always filmed here, but movie folk love to set stories here.
We're all familiar with the blockbusters like 1990's Dances With Wolves, 1959's North By Northwest, and more recently, 2007's National Treasure: Book of Secrets. But our state's life on the big screen goes back nearly 100 years.
According to IMDb, it all started with Courtin' Wildcats, a 1929 film which, like so many of the 29 films on this list, is a Western set in the time before South Dakota became a state in 1889.
Gallery Credit: Jeff Harkness/B1027.com