Iowa vs. Utah in Sioux Falls at the Pentagon! Tickets on Sale Now!

Both of the Iowa Hawkeye basketball programs will play at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls next season.

The Iowa Hawkeye Men will take on the Utah Utes on December 21st, and those looking to snag tickets need to move fast!

Tickets are officially on sale (online only) as of today!

Here's the official post from Sanford Sports:

The Hawkeyes and the Utes will just be a small portion of the marquee matchups that will be featured at the Pentagon this season! Don't miss out on the action!

Here's the official ticketing link!

Source: Sanford Complex on Twitter