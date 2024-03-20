Here’s Your Ultimate Local Tournament Viewing Schedule
It's tough to keep all your ducks in a row this time of year when it comes to sports.
You've got the start of baseball season, basketball season and March Madness, as well as the NHL winding down just to name a few.
The Men's and Women's NCAA Tournaments will both be officially underway as of tonight, although the field of 64 will begin play on Thursday for the Men and Friday for the Women.
To assist in your optimal TV watching (and work skipping) schedule, I've taken the liberty of assembling a one-stop schedule through Saturday.
Here are all of the 'local' teams in action from now through Saturday evening:
Tonight:
#10 Colorado vs. #10 Boise St – 8:10 TRUTV
Thursday:
#14 Akron vs. #3 Creighton – 12:30 TNT
#14 Morehead St vs. #3 Illinois – 2:10 TRUTV
#10 Colorado St vs. #7 Texas – 5:50 TNT
#15 SDSU vs. #2 Iowa State – 6:35 TRUTV
#13 Samford vs. #4 Kansas – 8:55 TBS
#10 Drake vs. #7 Wash St – 9:05 TRUTV
Friday:
#9 Northwestern vs. #8 Florida Atlantic – 11:15 CBS
#15 WKU vs. #2 Marquette – 1:00 TBS
#10 (#10 Colorado/#10 Boise St.) vs. #7 Florida – 3:30 TBS
WBB - #13 Portland vs. #4 KState – 3:30 ESPNN
#9 Texas A&M vs. #8 Nebraska – 5:50 TNT
WBB - #12 Drake vs. #5 Colorado – 6:00 ESPNN
WBB – #10 Maryland vs. #7 Iowa St – 6:30 ESPN2
WNIT – UC Riverside vs. USD – 7:00 (LISTEN HERE)
#12 James Madison vs. #5 Wisconsin – 8:40 CBS
WBB - #11 Texas A&M vs. #6 Nebraska – 9:30 ESPNU
Saturday:
WBB - #9 Michigan vs. #8 Kansas – 1:00 ESPNN
WBB – (#16 Holy Cross/#16 UT-Martin) vs. #1 Iowa – 2:00 ABC
WBB - #10 Marquette vs. #7 Ole Miss – 3:45 ESPNU
WBB - #10 UNLV vs. #7 Creighton – 6:00 ESPNN
WBB - #12 SDSU vs. #5 Utah – 9:00 ESPNU
Don't miss the action this week, it is always one of a kind!