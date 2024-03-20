Here’s Your Ultimate Local Tournament Viewing Schedule

Here&#8217;s Your Ultimate Local Tournament Viewing Schedule

It's tough to keep all your ducks in a row this time of year when it comes to sports.

You've got the start of baseball season, basketball season and March Madness, as well as the NHL winding down just to name a few.

The Men's and Women's NCAA Tournaments will both be officially underway as of tonight, although the field of 64 will begin play on Thursday for the Men and Friday for the Women.

To assist in your optimal TV watching (and work skipping) schedule, I've taken the liberty of assembling a one-stop schedule through Saturday.

Here are all of the 'local' teams in action from now through Saturday evening:

Tonight:

#10 Colorado vs. #10 Boise St – 8:10 TRUTV

 

Thursday:

#14 Akron vs. #3 Creighton – 12:30 TNT

#14 Morehead St vs. #3 Illinois – 2:10 TRUTV

#10 Colorado St vs. #7 Texas – 5:50 TNT

#15 SDSU vs. #2 Iowa State – 6:35 TRUTV

#13 Samford vs. #4 Kansas – 8:55 TBS

#10 Drake vs. #7 Wash St – 9:05 TRUTV

 

Friday:

#9 Northwestern vs. #8 Florida Atlantic – 11:15 CBS

#15 WKU vs. #2 Marquette – 1:00 TBS

#10 (#10 Colorado/#10 Boise St.) vs. #7 Florida – 3:30 TBS

WBB - #13 Portland vs. #4 KState – 3:30 ESPNN

#9 Texas A&M vs. #8 Nebraska – 5:50 TNT

WBB - #12 Drake vs. #5 Colorado – 6:00 ESPNN

WBB – #10 Maryland vs. #7 Iowa St – 6:30 ESPN2

WNIT – UC Riverside vs. USD – 7:00 (LISTEN HERE)

#12 James Madison vs. #5 Wisconsin – 8:40 CBS

WBB - #11 Texas A&M vs. #6 Nebraska – 9:30 ESPNU

 

Saturday:

WBB - #9 Michigan vs. #8 Kansas – 1:00 ESPNN

WBB – (#16 Holy Cross/#16 UT-Martin) vs. #1 Iowa – 2:00 ABC

WBB - #10 Marquette vs. #7 Ole Miss – 3:45 ESPNU

WBB - #10 UNLV vs. #7 Creighton – 6:00 ESPNN

WBB - #12 SDSU vs. #5 Utah – 9:00 ESPNU

 

Don't miss the action this week, it is always one of a kind!

Source: Go Yotes and ESPN.com

