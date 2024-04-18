South Dakota, Augustana Football Spring Games are Saturday

Last weekend, we got to catch a glimpse of what South Dakota State and USF Football will bring to the playing field in the Fall.

This weekend, it's the other two area programs that will showcase their skills in front of their fans.

The University of South Dakota, as well as Augustana right here in Sioux Falls will both play host to Spring Games on Saturday.

First, for the USD Coyotes, they'll open up the Dakota Dome for a 1:00 start and a 1:30 scrimmage start time for their showcase.

It's a free event down in Vermillion, and fans can stick around for a post event gathering:

Post Event Tailgate with Coaching Staff

Meet the Coyote football coaching staff in the Dome Club following the spring game. Food and drinks will be served and season ticket holders eat and drink for free. Non-season ticket holders will be able to purchase food and drinks.

For fans of Augustana Football, the Vikings will also be hosting their Spring Game on Saturday. It's an 11:00 start time on Saturday morning at Augie:

Spring Game Schedule of Events

11 a.m. – 1st & 10 Skelly / 1-on-1 OL-DL

11:10 a.m. – Team Run/RPO

11:20 a.m. – Third Down Scenario

11:30 a.m. – Team Redzone

11:40 a.m. – Halftime

Noon – Scrimmage -25 Finish with Punt/Kick

12:10 p.m. – Scrimmage -40 Finish with Punt/Kick

12:20 p.m. – Scrimmage 40 Finish with Punt/Kick

12:30 p.m. – Big Man Punt Catch

We are tremendously spoiled with some top tier FCS and D-II football here in South Dakota.

It will be a while before the season officially rolls around, but Saturday offers another opportunity to get to know your area teams before the Fall!

For complete info on both events, visit the links below!

Sources: USD Spring Game Info - Go Yotes and Augie Spring Game Info - Go Augie

