Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Has Shocking WNBA MVP Odds Already

Caitlin Clark is a dynamic athlete. She was in college for the University of Iowa and will be in the NBA for the Indiana Fever.

Clark, who was the #1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft on Monday Night, will join the Indiana Fever for her rookie season.

Not only do the Fever have much improved odds to immediately contend for a title with her addition, she also has pretty darn good odds to win league MVP.

We'll see how Clark handles and performs in the transition from the college game to the WNBA, but Vegas likes her chances to continue as a star.

Clark according to Vegas Insider has the fourth best odds to win MVP. Not Rookie of the Year, MVP:

ODDS TO WIN 2024 WNBA REGULAR SEASON MVP

A'ja Wilson +160

Breanna Stewart +550

Alyssa Thomas +1000

Caitlin Clark +1500

Jewell Loyd +1600

Brittney Griner +1700

Sabrina Ionescu +1800

Kelsey Plum +2000

Satou Sabally +2500

Arike Ogunbowale +2500

That's pretty darn impressive. Clark's high profile teammate Aliyah Boston, who was taken by the team in last year's draft has +4500 odds.

As a team, the Fever now have the tied-5th best odds to win the title:

  • Las Vegas Aces +110
  • New York Liberty +250
  • Seattle Storm +1000
  • Connecticut Sun +1100
  • Dallas Wings +1800
  • Indiana Fever +1800

It's setting up to be a MASSIVE year in the WNBA. The season gets started in just a few short weeks. The season opener is on Friday, May 3rd, when the Fever open the season against the Dallas Wings.

Source: Vegas Insider

