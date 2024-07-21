WNBA All-Star Game Upsets Team USA

PHOENIX -- Breanna Stewart summoned her inner Yogi Berra after Team WNBA upset Team USA at the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday night.

"It was like a little bit of a déjà vu feeling, honestly," Stewart said. All over again.

Saturday unfolded in an eerily similar way to the 2021 All-Star Game in Las Vegas: Team WNBA pulled off an eight-point win again, 117-109 this time. Arike Ogunbowale led all scorers, this time with a WNBA All-Star Game-record 34 points, and was awarded MVP, again.

It didn't matter that Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese were first-timers: They made a meaningful splash in their first All-Star Game and were integral contributors to Team USA's victory.

Clark had a quiet scoring night (4 points) but recorded yet another game with double-digit assists (10), a rookie record and one shy of Sue Bird's all-time All-Star Game mark.

The maestro of double-doubles this season, Reese finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds to become the first rookie to record a double-double in an All-Star Game.

There's little doubt a lasting memory from Saturday will be when Clark found Reese under the basket for a layup early in the third quarter, and the two high-fived while running back on defense -- what could be a preview of All-Star Games, maybe even international competitions representing the United States, to come.

Ogunbowale responded by going off, scoring 21 points in the third quarter -- the most in a quarter in WNBA All-Star Game history -- by shooting 6-for-10 from the field, including 5 of 7 3-pointers and 4 of 5 free throws. Ogunbowale accounted for 58.3% of Team WNBA's 36 third-quarter points.

Her 27-foot 3-pointer with 8:08 left in the third put Team WNBA ahead by three and it never looked back.

Team USA coach Cheryl Reeve found her team's defense most disappointing, describing it as better than a normal All-Star Game, but that it lacked a collective effort with little help and little rim protection. Reeve lamented that her squad allowed 52 points in the paint.