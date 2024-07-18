Caitlin Clark Breaks WNBA Assist Record

Caitlin Clark broke the WNBA record for assists in a game with 19 in the Indiana Fever's 101-93 road loss to the Dallas Wings on Wednesday night, the final game leaguewide prior to the monthlong Olympic break.

The previous single-game assist record was 18 by Courtney Vandersloot for Chicago on Aug. 31, 2020. Vandersloot also had 18 in a playoff game on Sept. 28, 2021.

Clark, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft and NCAA Division I all-time scoring leader, also had 24 points on 10-for-19 shooting. She scored or assisted on 66 points for the Fever -- the most in a game in WNBA history, surpassing a 65-point effort from Diana Taurasi on Aug. 10, 2006.

Clark became the second rookie in league history, joining Candace Parker in 2008, to score or assist on 50 or more points in multiple games.

Her career high for assists in college at Iowa was 18 at Penn State on Jan. 25, 2022, while her previous WNBA season high was 13, set four times, most recently in a 95-86 victory over Phoenix on Friday night.

Clark's stat line marked the second 20-point, 15-assist game in league history, with the other belonging to Vandersloot in 2018. It was Clark's third game with 20-plus points and 10-plus assists; only Angel McCoughtry in 2009 had ever recorded such a game before as a rookie.