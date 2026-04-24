The South Dakota to Nebraska pipeline is as active as ever, as the top-ranked prospect in Sioux Falls and the state committed to the Huskers on Thursday.

Brinley Altenburg, who just wrapped up her Junior season at Sioux Falls Jefferson, made her commitment official on Thursday.

Here's her post confirming the news:

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Altenburg has had a stellar prep career here in Sioux Falls with the Jefferson Cavaliers:

The Sioux Falls Jefferson high combo guard earned first-team all-state honors for the second year in a row after leading the Cavaliers to the Class AA state tournament with a 14-10 overall record. The junior earned back-to-back Super Six selections following a junior season averaging 19.3 points and 3.7 rebounds per game while shooting 45% from the field and 77% from the free throw line. During her state tournament run, Altenburg averaged 26.3 points per game in her three-game run for Sioux Falls Jefferson. She would finish with 24 points and 10 rebounds against Sioux Falls Washington, 31 points and five rebounds against Mitchell, and finish with 24 points and nine rebounds against Tea Arena. Altenburg's 31 points against Mitchell set a new career-high for the junior.

She's not the only South Dakota native in Amy Williams' recent recruiting classes, as she joined Winner, South Dakota standout Ashlyn Koupal. Koupal committed to the Huskers in August of 2025 and will join the program this Fall:

Koupal picked Nebraska over Duke, Kansas, Michigan State, and TCU. The 6-foot-2 power forward is a dual-sport athlete, competing in both volleyball and basketball at Wagner High School.

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Coach Amy Williams just wrapped up a season in which the Huskers finished with a final mark of 19-13 and another trip to the NCAA Tournament. The former USD Coyote Head Coach and Spearfish native has led the Huskers since the 2016-17 season.

For the latest on Husker Women's basketball, visit their official site here.

Sources: SI.com, Brinley Altenburg on X and Huskers Wire