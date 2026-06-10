Dallas Goedert has had a tremendous NFL career, and a great run as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Over the past few offseasons, it has been uncertain as to whether that run would continue, but both sides have found ways to keep the partnership going.

Goedert has remained one of the better Tight Ends in the NFL, and the Eagles have ponied up with new contracts (or adjustments) to keep him around.

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Entering this offseason, it was reported early on that the Eagles were "definitely" moving on from Goedert. That quickly evaporated when Goedert re-signed with the team on March 15th.

Now, the Britton, South Dakota native and former SDSU standout is commenting on his return to Philadelphia for another year:

At a Tuesday press conference, Goedert was asked about what led to the decision to return. “It’s a little bit of everything. I was able to test free agency a little bit,” Goedert said. “Had opportunities to go elsewhere. Nothing was a better opportunity than I thought I could have here. Being able to play in the same place for nine years is special. It would’ve had to be something really drastic to have me try to sign somewhere else.”

Goedert's strong 2025 season certainly made the decision to keep him around easier for Philadelphia. He posted a career high in touchdowns (11) and catches (60) this past season. Goedert's previous best touchdown total in a season was 5 (2019).

The Eagles certainly have laid out a succession plan beyond Goedert by drafting Vanderbilt Tight End Eli Stowers in Round Two of the NFL Draft back in April. But for now, Goedert remains a major focal point in one of the NFL's top offenses.

Source: NBC Sports