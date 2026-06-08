The South Dakota High School Softball season came to a conclusion over the weekend with the State Tournaments.

Sioux Falls Jefferson entered the competition with an unblemished mark of 20-0 and wound up notching the three wins necessary to cement themselves as State Champions in 2026.

The Cavaliers took care of business against Lincoln and Roosevelt in the Quarters and Semis before dispatching Washington in the Championship game. Jefferson didn't allow a single run at this year's tournament at Augustana's Bowden Field.

Get our free mobile app

Sioux Falls Jefferson tallied 9 runs between the 4th and 5th innings in the eventual 11-0 win in the Title Game. The Cavaliers finished the season 23-0.

Jefferson made it two in a row with the win, having won last year's title with a mark of 20-3.

In Class AA, Washington was the runner up, followed by Harrisburg (3rd) and Sioux Falls Roosevelt (4th).

Here's a look at the AA bracket and this year's results.

In Class A, 3rd-seeded Dakota Valley defeated 8-seed Elk Point-Jefferson 9-6 for the title, and West Central finished third after a win over Tri-Valley.

In B Softball, top-seeded Castlewood won the title game 9-2 over #2 McCook Central/Montrose, and Gayville-Volin took 3rd over Hanson.

For a full look at the State Tournament brackets and results, visit GoBound here.

Source: Bound | High school sports - Softball 2025-26