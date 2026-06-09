The storylines write themselves each and every year in college baseball at this time of the season.

Omaha, as it has every year dating back to 1949, becomes the capital of the college sports world this week, as the 2026 College World Series is set to get underway on Friday.

Eight teams have made the cut, and there will be a new champion this year after last year's winner, LSU, failed to advance to this year's NCAA Tournament field.

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Here's a look at the eight programs in attendance this year as well as the bracket and schedule for all of the action down the road in Omaha.

Bracket 1

West Virginia Mountaineers (45-15) vs. Troy Trojans (38-30) - Friday 1:00p (ESPN)

North Carolina Tarheels (50-12-1) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (41-21) - Friday 6:00p (ESPN)

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Bracket 2

Alabama Crimson Tide (42-19) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (38-22) - Saturday 7:00p (ESPN)

Georgia Bulldogs (51-12) vs. Texas Longhorns (45-13) - Saturday 2:00p (ESPN)

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There's a good amount of championship pedigree this year. Here are the teams in this year's field that have won a title (and in what years) in the past:

Georgia - 1990

Texas - 1949, 1950, 1975, 1983, 2002, 2005

Ole Miss - 2022

Oklahoma - 1951, 1994

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Here's a look at this year's odds (subject to change), courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Georgia +275

North Carolina +275

Texas +300

West Virginia +750

Ole Miss +800

Alabama +1400

Oklahoma +1600

Troy +3500

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Lastly, here's a look at this year's bracket and full schedule:

NCAA.com NCAA.com loading...

Don't miss any of the action! For ticketing information for this year's College World Series, visit the official site here.

Source: College World Series - Official Athletics Website and NCAA.com