College World Series Starts Friday in Omaha – Here’s the Bracket
The storylines write themselves each and every year in college baseball at this time of the season.
Omaha, as it has every year dating back to 1949, becomes the capital of the college sports world this week, as the 2026 College World Series is set to get underway on Friday.
Eight teams have made the cut, and there will be a new champion this year after last year's winner, LSU, failed to advance to this year's NCAA Tournament field.
Here's a look at the eight programs in attendance this year as well as the bracket and schedule for all of the action down the road in Omaha.
Bracket 1
West Virginia Mountaineers (45-15) vs. Troy Trojans (38-30) - Friday 1:00p (ESPN)
North Carolina Tarheels (50-12-1) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (41-21) - Friday 6:00p (ESPN)
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Bracket 2
Alabama Crimson Tide (42-19) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (38-22) - Saturday 7:00p (ESPN)
Georgia Bulldogs (51-12) vs. Texas Longhorns (45-13) - Saturday 2:00p (ESPN)
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There's a good amount of championship pedigree this year. Here are the teams in this year's field that have won a title (and in what years) in the past:
Georgia - 1990
Texas - 1949, 1950, 1975, 1983, 2002, 2005
Ole Miss - 2022
Oklahoma - 1951, 1994
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Here's a look at this year's odds (subject to change), courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:
Georgia +275
North Carolina +275
Texas +300
West Virginia +750
Ole Miss +800
Alabama +1400
Oklahoma +1600
Troy +3500
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Lastly, here's a look at this year's bracket and full schedule:
Don't miss any of the action! For ticketing information for this year's College World Series, visit the official site here.
Source: College World Series - Official Athletics Website and NCAA.com
The Last Ten South Dakota 11AAA High School Football Champions
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien