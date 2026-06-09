In just a few short weeks, the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds will be rocking with another major concert on the way.

Rock the Country is back for another great two-day event here in Sioux Falls, and will take place this Summer on Saturday June 27th and Sunday the 28th.

This year's headliners are Kid Rock and Staind, and a total of 18 different performers will grace the stage.

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Last year was such a hit at the Fairgrounds, and Rock the Country is set to bring out even more fans this year!

Kid Rock headlines the Friday Night show and is joined by the likes of Treaty Oak Revival, Uncle Kracker and more.

Kid Rock has been performing since 1988 and broke through with his album Devil Without a Cause, that was released in 1998.

On Saturday Night, Staind is the headlining band, and will be joined by Brantley Gilbert, the Marshall Tucker Band, and more! Staind is a popular rock band formed in 1995 from Springfield, Massachusetts.

Fans will surely remember one of their big 2000s hits, It's Been Awhile:

Country Rock star Brantley Gilbert also joins on Saturday at Rock the Country. Gilbert has been performing since 2005 and has had 14 country chart entries and 4 number one songs.

For a look at the full lineup for both days of the concert, check it out here.

Don't miss out on all of the action and fun at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds later this month!

For full details and ticket information, visit the official site here!

Source: Sioux Falls, SD | Rock The Country