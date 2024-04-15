Minnesota Star Gobert Talks Personal Journey in Players’ Tribune

Rudy Gobert is a man of mystery to many. Now, he's allowing us fans in just before Minnesota opens their postseason journey as the 3-seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

Gobert joined the Timberwolves via trade before last season and is now two years into his stint as one of Minnesota's biggest names.

This season, Gobert has averaged 14.0 points and 12.9 rebounds per game and was a big part in a very successful regular season for the Timberwolves.

In total, this year was Gobert's 8th straight season in which he's averaged a double-double. Many fans of both the team and the sport in general don't know much about Rudy Gobert the person.

Opening up with a self-penned article for the Players' Tribune, Gobert hits on a ton of topics:

I’m always a bit reluctant to talk about my own personal journey. I don’t know if it’s a cultural thing or just my own personal nature. But I think maybe it has made me a bit of a misunderstood person. When I came into the league, I just chalked it up to me being French. But the last few years, after the COVID situation, and my trade to Minnesota, and the incident against the Warriors this season, I feel like people make their own stories about me without knowing much about who I am.

Gobert talks about his childhood, the challenges of facing racism from an early age, and his growth in the sport of basketball.

It's a rare self-written behind the scenes from one of the game's biggest stars.

It's a can't miss article that lets you (finally) get to know one of the biggest players and personalities in the Minnesota Timberwolves' recent success.

The Timberwolves are off until Saturday, when they (the 3-seed) play host to the 6th seeded Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference playoffs.

Source: The Players' Tribune