Disrespecting the Dogs: Minnesota an Underdog in First Round

The Minnesota Timberwolves either held or were at pace with the #1 seed in the Western Conference for the majority of the season.

Down the stretch, the team battled a crucial injury to one of their stars, and still competed for the top seed in the postseason up until the final whistle.

Now, on the brink of the start of the NBA postseason, the 3rd-seeded Timberwolves are an underdog against their first-round opponent.

Get our free mobile app

I know that recent history isn't kind to the team, but every year is different.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Phoenix Suns are expected to pull the seed upset in the series:

DraftKings Sportsbook DraftKings Sportsbook loading...

Phoenix most certainly deserves the Timberwolves' attention. They just faced off in the regular season finale, a dominant win for the Suns.

But to say that Phoenix is the favorite in the first round just doesn't sit right. Maybe I'm overstating what the Wolves have put together this season, but I'm not taking the bait.

Minnesota (56-26) led the league in scoring defense in the regular season, allowing just 106.5 points per game. Phoenix finished the season very strong, winning 7 of their last 10 to finish at 49-33.

Game 1 of the series from the Twin Cities tips off on Saturday afternoon at 2:30. The game will be televised on ESPN. Minnesota is a 1.5-point favorite at home in Game 1.

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

5 Words That'll Help You Sound Like a South Dakotan Each and every state has its own way of saying certain words, and South Dakota is no different.

We South Dakotans have our own unique way of saying certain words which sometimes leaves outsiders scratching their heads.

Here's a list of five words, and how to use them, to help you blend in. Gallery Credit: Andy Gott