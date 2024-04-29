Minnesota Timberwolves Finish Sweep of Phoenix Suns

Minnesota Timberwolves Finish Sweep of Phoenix Suns

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

PHOENIX -- Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards noticed early in the third quarter that the Phoenix Suns switched up their defense, playing him one-on-one most of the time instead of using the double-teams from the first half. The budding superstar took that as a challenge.


The Timberwolves went 19 seasons between playoff series victories, tied for the third-longest span between series wins in NBA history.

 

Edwards scored 31 of his 40 points in the second half, Karl-Anthony Towns added 28 points overall and the Timberwolves pulled away late to beat the Suns 122-116 on Sunday night and sweep the first-round playoff series.

The Wolves finished off the Suns despite Devin Booker's 49 points on 13-of-21 shooting. He also made 20 of 21 free throws. Kevin Durant put up 33 points for Phoenix, but the rest of the team struggled.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

Minnesota's Jaden McDaniels scored 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting, and the Wolves had a 44-33 rebounding advantage.

Most Valuable Franchises in American Sports

Five of the ten most valuable franchises in American sports come from the NFL.

Gallery Credit: Scott Prather

Filed Under: Minnesota Timberwolves, NBA Playoffs, Phoenix Suns
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Sports, Sports News, Videos

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls