Minnesota Timberwolves Finish Sweep of Phoenix Suns
PHOENIX -- Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards noticed early in the third quarter that the Phoenix Suns switched up their defense, playing him one-on-one most of the time instead of using the double-teams from the first half. The budding superstar took that as a challenge.
Edwards scored 31 of his 40 points in the second half, Karl-Anthony Towns added 28 points overall and the Timberwolves pulled away late to beat the Suns 122-116 on Sunday night and sweep the first-round playoff series.
The Wolves finished off the Suns despite Devin Booker's 49 points on 13-of-21 shooting. He also made 20 of 21 free throws. Kevin Durant put up 33 points for Phoenix, but the rest of the team struggled.
Minnesota's Jaden McDaniels scored 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting, and the Wolves had a 44-33 rebounding advantage.
Most Valuable Franchises in American Sports
Gallery Credit: Scott Prather