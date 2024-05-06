Following G1 Win, Minnesota Favored to Win Series vs. Denver

Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves are here to stay. Following an impressive road win in Game 1 in Denver on Saturday night, Vegas has taken notice of (and a serious liking to) Minnesota.

The Timberwolves, who are 5.5-point underdogs tonight in Game two in Denver, are currently favored to win the series per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Now, if Denver wins Game 2 like Vegas thinks they are likely to do, these odds may shift, but for now, they're taking the Timberwolves VERY seriously.

Minnesota was very impressive in Game 1, and Coach Michael Malone of the Nuggets recently harped on his team's need to play and start fast.

Per Malone:

"We have to do a better job, our starters in particular, have to do a better job of being ready to play and setting the tone early," Malone said after the Nuggets' film session on Sunday. "What are we waiting for? I mean, now we're down 0-1, what are you waiting for?"

Game 2 tonight tips off at 9:00, and you can watch all of the action on TNT.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, here are the series odds at present:

It's not a huge surprise, but it is surprising how quickly the odds have shifted in Minnesota's favor.

Now, if the Timberwolves were to win again tonight in Denver, then we're talking a meteoric shift. Until then, Denver still presents a MASSIVE challenge to anyone across from them.

Sources: DraftKings Sportsbook and ESPN.com

