Thunder Rallies To Game 4 Win vs. Mavs

DALLAS -- The stakes of Game 4 weighed on Oklahoma City superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander all day Monday as he waited for the tipoff with the Thunder trailing the Dallas Mavericks in their Western Conference semifinal series 2-1.

The 25-year-old Gilgeous-Alexander called it "probably the most meaningful game I've played in my career." The MVP finalist found that balance down the stretch to lead Oklahoma City to a series-tying 100-96 win at the American Airlines Center, scoring or assisting on 20 of the Thunder's final 30 points.

Get our free mobile app

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 34 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks and 2 steals. He scored 10 points and dished out 4 assists in the fourth quarter, taking over the game with a series of midrange jumpers off isolations then feeding his teammates for the game's biggest shots when Dallas' defense collapsed on him.

Doncic had a chance to tie the game at the free throw line with 10 seconds remaining, but he missed his first attempt. Dallas made only 12 of 23 free throws, as compared to 23-of-24 for Oklahoma City.

LOOK: Highest-rated cheap eats in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated cheap eats restaurants in Sioux Falls from Tripadvisor. Gallery Credit: Stacker