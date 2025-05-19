Minnesota an Underdog in Gm1 & Series – A Look at the Odds

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been doubted all year long, and Vegas continues to throw shade on the team as they gear up to take on OKC in the Western Conference finals.

Minnesota has overcome the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors thus far in the postseason and will look to once again play giant killer in the Western Conference final series that begins on Tuesday night in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder were by far the best team record-wise in the NBA this season, and survived in 7 games against the Denver Nuggets over the weekend.

Despite the rest advantage and dominance thus far in the playoffs, Minnesota's run is expected to end against OKC according to Vegas.

Here's a look at some of the important odds ahead of the series getting underway on Tuesday.

*All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change.

Game 1 Odds:

Here's a look at the odds in a pick-em for the series:

And a look at total games needed to settle the series:

And lastly, here's what Vegas is expecting for most and least likely series outcomes:

Game 1 is set for 7:30 on Tuesday Night on ESPN from Oklahoma City.

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook