Minnesota Timberwolves Trio Earns Season Awards from NBA

The Minnesota Timberwolves amazing 2023-24 continues with Game 3 at home against the Denver Nuggets on Friday Night.

In the meantime, fans can enjoy the surprising 2-0 series lead with a pair of wins on the road over the defending champs, and the fact that their team was recognized with a trio of award winners this season.

This week, the NBA announced awards ranging from Coach and Executive of the Year to Defensive Player of the Year.

Recently, veteran Mike Conley of the Timberwolves was named the league's teammate of the year. Then, Naz Reid was named the league's 6th man of the year.

Lastly, last night, Rudy Gobert did something that has only been done twice before in NBA history, notching his fourth career Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Per ESPN.com:

Gobert, 31, also won the honor in 2018, 2019 and 2021 with the Utah Jazz and joins Hall of Fame centers Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace as the only four-time winners. "I'm grateful that my teammates and this organization believe in me and allowing me to be who I am. It's always about the team and pushing each other to give our best every day." The 7-foot-1 Gobert anchored the Timberwolves' top-ranked defense this season. Minnesota allowed 108.4 points per 100 possessions, 2.2 fewer than the second-ranked Boston Celtics.

Gobert and the Timberwolves defense has been even more impressive in the postseason, shutting down a strong Suns team before dominating to the tune of a 2-0 series lead over Denver.

Awards and accolades are great, but I have a strong feeling that this historic Timberwolves team has bigger aspirations this season and in the near future.

Game 3 between the Timberwolves and Nuggets from Minneapolis is Friday Night, a 8:30 start time on ESPN.

Source: ESPN.com