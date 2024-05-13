Denver Nuggets Even Series With Minnesota Timberwolves 2-2
MINNEAPOLIS -- Nikola Jokic burned a double-team by finding Kentavious Caldwell-Pope open for a 3 then notched a steal and hit a streaking Michael Porter Jr. for a fast-break dunk before Jamal Murray collected another steal and swished a 55-foot heave at the buzzer.
Unlike their debacle in Game 2, when Minnesota's defense suffocated them 106-80, the Nuggets didn't just have an answer for everything the opponents threw at them Sunday -- they took it to the Wolves.
Despite 44 points from Minnesota's Anthony Edwards, the Nuggets held Karl-Anthony Towns to 5-for-18 shooting. Aaron Gordon, who led Denver with his versatility, switched between guarding the 7-foot Towns and the 6-foot-4 Edwards.
Jokic, who delivered a three-time MVP performance with 35 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals. Murray added 19 points, 8 assists and 5 rebounds to go with the shot that deflated the Minnesota faithful.
Minnesota's Highest-Paid Pro Athletes in 2023
Gallery Credit: Curt St. John
LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history
Gallery Credit: Peter Richman