Celtics Handle Pacers, Take 2-0 Eastern Conference Finals Lead
BOSTON -- In each of the first two rounds of the playoffs, the Celtics comfortably won Game 1 before dropping Game 2 at home, first against the Miami Heat and then against the Cleveland Cavaliers. They flipped the script against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals.
Afterward, Brown, who learned Wednesday that he was edged out by Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton for an All-NBA selection, kept his focus on the main prize when asked about missing out on the honor.
And they've done it largely thanks to the play of Brown, who led the charge for a Celtics offense that shot over 50%, went 15-for-37 from 3-point range and finished with a 54-34 edge in points in the paint.
The series moves to Indiana on Saturday. ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO will have the tip as coverage begins at 7:00 PM.
Most Valuable Franchises in American Sports
Gallery Credit: Scott Prather