Luka Garza is still in search of the right NBA opportunity, and with a change of teams on Tuesday, the former collegiate player of the year may have just found it.

After spending the first four years of his career in Detroit and Minnesota, Garza reportedly plans to sign with the Boston Celtics in free agency.

Garza never played more than 9 minutes per game in three seasons with the Timberwolves, and may have an opportunity to significantly up that mark in Boston.

Here's an official post confirming the news:

Garza played at Iowa from 2017-2021, and racked up tremendous honors along the way. During his time in Iowa City, Garza averaged 18.2 points per game, was a 2-time All-American, and was also named the National Player of the Year in 2021.

Garza joins a Boston team that faces a ton of uncertainty next season. With star Jayson Tatum likely sidelined for the bulk of the season, the team recently dispatched veterans Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, and have a lot of change ahead.

We'll see just how Garza may fit into those plans, and if this opportunity becomes a launching point for the career of the Hawkeye great.

Sources: Shams Charania on Twitter and Basketball Reference

