According to a report on Monday from ESPN.com, there are several teams 'discussing' whether they can trade for Steelers pass rusher TJ Watt.

Whether or not they can, will, or if the Steelers would be interested is an entirely different story.

The Green Bay Packers certainly could be one of the teams doing some digging at this stage. After all, the team needs a serious boost at pass rush, and they have some cap space.

Could the Packers pull it off assuming they're interested and the Steelers are as well?

Acme Packing Company put out an article discussing the same, including some further details on the Packers financials:

At the moment, Watt has a $21.05 million base salary for 2025, which would be transferred to a team that would potentially trade for the six-time All-Pro. Can the Green Bay Packers pay that right now? Sort of. At the moment, the Packers have $35.5 million in available cap space, according to Over the Cap. With that in mind, remember that offseason cap accounting is different than in-season cap accounting.

There are always maneuvers and hoops teams can jump through to navigate cap situations. The Packers could pull it off, but it would take a lot of work and would be a big risk.

But, the past two Super Bowls the Packers won both came on the heels of massive roster additions in Reggie White and Charles Woodson. Some fans would say the temporary financial pain and uncertainty could be worth it.

Here's the latest from ESPN:

In recent weeks, multiple teams have been discussing whether they can trade for Pittsburgh Steelers standout pass rusher T.J. Watt, who skipped the team's most recent minicamp, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Steelers haven't shown any willingness to deal Watt so far, but he's unhappy with his contractual situation and sources believe outside team interest is likely to increase given Monday's trade that sent cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith from the Miami Dolphins to Pittsburgh in exchange for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. The Steelers have been adamant they want Watt to finish his career in Pittsburgh. Watt, who is entering the final year of his contract with the Steelers, also skipped voluntary OTAs this offseason as he attempted to negotiate a new deal. Watt last signed a four-year, $112 million deal in 2021 that averaged $28 million per year. Myles Garrett reset the pass rusher market three months ago, however, with a record deal that averages $40 million annually and includes $123.5 million in guaranteed money, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Watt, who turns 31 in October, hasn't spoken publicly since the end of the 2024 season, but he seemingly expressed frustration with the negotiations in April when he posted a picture to his Instagram story of himself flashing a peace sign in a Steelers jersey. Watt has 108 career sacks -- 5.5 more than Garrett and the sixth most among active NFL players. The four-time All-Pro was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 and has spent his entire eight-year career with the Steelers. ESPN's Brooke Pryor contributed to this report.

Sources: ESPN.com and Acme Packing Company

