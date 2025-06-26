Most NFL fans would surmise that either Kevin O'Connell or Matt LaFleur may be included on a Top 10 Coaches list ahead of the season. Some may even have both on their lists.

That is not the case for one PFF analyst, who notably left both of the NFC North coaches off of his 'Top 10 Returning NFL Coaches' list.

Dalton Wasserman of PFF put together his list, and it has the usual heavy hitters, and a few surprises. Both LaFleur and O'Connell weren't included.

Here's Wasserman's list according to AcmePackingCompany:

There were no honorable mentions or justifications for why certain coaches were left off or ranked where they were. Rather, the list seems to primarily focus on who’s won a Super Bowl at some point in their coaching career. Fair or unfair, that’s always going to be the standard. But even there, the rankings are puzzling.

Of course, the obvious answer for the exclusion probably revolves around postseason success. Most of the coaches on the list have won a title or at least reached a title game in their careers.

Here's a quick look at the tenures and accomplishments of both LaFleur and O'Connell in their first head coaching stops:

Matt LaFleur - 2019-Present - Green Bay Packers - 67-33 Record (.670) - 3-5 Playoffs

Kevin O'Connell - 2022-Present - Minnesota Vikings - 34-17 Record (.667)- 0-2 Playoffs

The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings both open the preseason on Saturday, August 9th. The Packers host the Lions to open the regular season on Sunday, September 7th, while Minnesota takes on the Bears on the road on Monday Night, September 8th.

